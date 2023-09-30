×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Crucial ICC points still up for grabs, says Wolvaardt

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 30 September 2023

Momentum Proteas interim cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt described her century to help her side beat New Zealand by seven wickets as her favourite of the four hundreds she has recorded in women’s one-day internationals.

The 24-year-old right-hander was in sparkling form as she smashed an unbeaten 124 from 141 deliveries, including 15 boundaries, to take her side to victory with 28 balls to spare in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest