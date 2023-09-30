×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Crags venue earns five-star rating in only six months

Luxurious lodge sources all delicious menu items locally

Premium
By Elaine King - 30 September 2023

 

There’s a place a couple minutes off the N2 in the Crags, Plettenberg Bay, that is like stepping out of the real world for a time-warp into the foothills of mountains, nature, absolute peace and luxury...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest