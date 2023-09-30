×

City bus blockade leads to charges of vehicle theft

By Tokologo Lekoma and Owethu Mabaso - 30 September 2023

A case of possession of stolen vehicles was opened on Friday against the IPTS workers who used buses to block busy Nelson Mandela Bay roads during the day. 

The affected roads were the Settlers Way and Walmer Boulevard intersection and the Strand Street crossing, which is used to enter Humewood. ..

