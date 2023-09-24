WATCH | Bok in the burbs — mystery mountain reedbuck captured in Summerstrand
The bokke came out to play in Summerstrand this week, or at least one of them did, when a mountain reedbuck found its way into a residential complex.
Fortunately the animal was recaptured, after a few side steps and a tackle, and released into a conservation area it once inhabited...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.