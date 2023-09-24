The ‘Afcon’ in Humewood? You’d better believe it

A Nigerian soccer team have been using the old Telkom Park Stadium as their home pitch and training facility.
The team, Summerstrand FC, will participate in a mock Afcon championship in Gqeberha next month.
They hope to clinch the title against other amateur clubs representing about 26 African nations, including SA.
The players are, however, not professionals — just compatriots and friends from around Summerstrand who come together on weekdays to keep fit by playing the sport they love.
The stadium, formerly known as the Boet Erasmus Stadium, is owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which is planning to redevelop the area.
The beleaguered sports facility in Humewood has been stripped by thieves over the years.
Stumps still barricade the entrances to the driveway to deter people.
But the field is in good condition and secluded enough for the team to practise drills and tactics.
Though it is not a world-class or first-division football standard pitch, player-coach Haggai Francis said the field had proven invaluable to them.
“It’s great now, we love being here and it’s very convenient for us,” Francis said.
“We just want to keep fit and practise.”
Two years ago, when they started using the stadium, it was a far cry from what it looks like now.
Overgrown grass, weeds, thorn bush, and even a puff adder were some of the challenges of getting the field back to standard.
The group turned to the stadium after the players were chased away from another field they had cleared at Humerail by residents who claimed it was theirs.
“There was a field we used to play at which is at the back of Finnezz,” Francis said.
“We also cleared it, but afterwards we were chased away by some people who stay in the township because some of them work at Transnet, so they took it for their team.
On Telkom Park Stadium, he said: “We spent R4,000 to get it to playing condition the first time, but generally we have a weekly contribution and on average we spend R2,000 a month to maintain it.”
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has a project management mandate over the site for future development.
MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said though the agency had tried to keep people off the field, it welcomed any positive use of the facility.
“We initially put a fence around the site, which was eventually stolen, and placing security on such a large vacant plot would have significant costs associated,” Bangazi said.
“The use of the space for positive and recreational activities by responsible citizens is in itself a security measure as it displaces bad elements.
“We do, however, warn the users that [neither] the city nor the MBDA would bear responsibility for injury or damage suffered on site and we are in the process of procuring signage to communicate the same.
“We are not in a hurry to chase away these future stars and responsible citizens,” Bangazi said.
Francis said no-one bothered them now.
“Sometimes police and security come and check, but they have no problem with us being here,” he said.
“A local business owner actually came to watch us one time and said he was happy we are using the field because it was becoming a place for criminals to take cover and even throw dead bodies.”
Though they have not yet won the “Afcon”, Francis is positive about their prospects.
“Everyone is putting in the work, so I think we will do well.
“We are also representing our nationality,” he said.
Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws said the use of the stadium by the players would deter criminals
“It would be better to have some activity there than none because of the criminality issue.”
HeraldLIVE
The ‘Afcon’ in Humewood? You’d better believe it
Nigerian amateur soccer team to host mock Africa championships at old Telkom Park Stadium
Image: WERNER HILLS
A Nigerian soccer team have been using the old Telkom Park Stadium as their home pitch and training facility.
The team, Summerstrand FC, will participate in a mock Afcon championship in Gqeberha next month.
They hope to clinch the title against other amateur clubs representing about 26 African nations, including SA.
The players are, however, not professionals — just compatriots and friends from around Summerstrand who come together on weekdays to keep fit by playing the sport they love.
The stadium, formerly known as the Boet Erasmus Stadium, is owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which is planning to redevelop the area.
The beleaguered sports facility in Humewood has been stripped by thieves over the years.
Stumps still barricade the entrances to the driveway to deter people.
But the field is in good condition and secluded enough for the team to practise drills and tactics.
Though it is not a world-class or first-division football standard pitch, player-coach Haggai Francis said the field had proven invaluable to them.
“It’s great now, we love being here and it’s very convenient for us,” Francis said.
“We just want to keep fit and practise.”
Two years ago, when they started using the stadium, it was a far cry from what it looks like now.
Overgrown grass, weeds, thorn bush, and even a puff adder were some of the challenges of getting the field back to standard.
The group turned to the stadium after the players were chased away from another field they had cleared at Humerail by residents who claimed it was theirs.
“There was a field we used to play at which is at the back of Finnezz,” Francis said.
“We also cleared it, but afterwards we were chased away by some people who stay in the township because some of them work at Transnet, so they took it for their team.
On Telkom Park Stadium, he said: “We spent R4,000 to get it to playing condition the first time, but generally we have a weekly contribution and on average we spend R2,000 a month to maintain it.”
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has a project management mandate over the site for future development.
MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said though the agency had tried to keep people off the field, it welcomed any positive use of the facility.
“We initially put a fence around the site, which was eventually stolen, and placing security on such a large vacant plot would have significant costs associated,” Bangazi said.
“The use of the space for positive and recreational activities by responsible citizens is in itself a security measure as it displaces bad elements.
“We do, however, warn the users that [neither] the city nor the MBDA would bear responsibility for injury or damage suffered on site and we are in the process of procuring signage to communicate the same.
“We are not in a hurry to chase away these future stars and responsible citizens,” Bangazi said.
Francis said no-one bothered them now.
“Sometimes police and security come and check, but they have no problem with us being here,” he said.
“A local business owner actually came to watch us one time and said he was happy we are using the field because it was becoming a place for criminals to take cover and even throw dead bodies.”
Though they have not yet won the “Afcon”, Francis is positive about their prospects.
“Everyone is putting in the work, so I think we will do well.
“We are also representing our nationality,” he said.
Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws said the use of the stadium by the players would deter criminals
“It would be better to have some activity there than none because of the criminality issue.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend