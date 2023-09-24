DOP’s Zumani seeks green light for legal opinion to probe Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s standing
Defenders of the People (DOP) councillor Tukela Zumani wants the Bay council to grant approval to solicit a legal opinion to determine the eligibility of National Alliance councillors, including mayor Gary Van Niekerk, to participate in council meetings.
Zumani has questioned the party’s name change since it was announced earlier this year, insisting that the three seats in council belong to the Northern Alliance. ..
