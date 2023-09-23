×

Your Weekend

Flair, strength and ‘Bomb Squad-plus’ to win it for SA — Bay fans

By Hlumani Mcuba, Tokologo Lekoma and Owethu Mabaso - 23 September 2023

Gqeberha residents have once again proved their blood is green ahead of the weekend’s huge Rugby World Cup 2023 showdown between SA and Ireland.

A Weekend Post team spoke to shoppers on Bok Friday to get their view on the outcome of one of the most highly anticipated games of the pool stages...

Latest