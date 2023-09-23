Entangled juvenile humpback whale freed in Algoa Bay
A juvenile humpback is having a whale of a time out at sea after being freed from offshore nets in Algoa Bay by NSRI members this week.
The South African Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) advised the NSRI crews during the rescue operation, which took 4½ hours...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.