Can Libbok become Les Bok? Yes, say his ex-coaches

SA flyhalf’s goal-kicking skills have been heavily criticised, but his former mentors insist he’s the real deal

23 September 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Though Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok’s skill off the kicking tee has been the subject of speculation at the Rugby World Cup in France, his former coaches have backed their boytjie as a pivotal player in the squad.

Critics, pundits and social media “experts” have homed in on the accuracy of his execution between the sticks ahead of one of the most anticipated clashes in the tournament...

