×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay to finally get withheld grants

But failure to meet finance minister’s latest demands could have dire consequences for city

By Andisa Bonani - 16 September 2023

The National Treasury is set to release a R591m equitable share owed to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, but failure to comply with finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s latest demands could lead to the provincial government being asked to intervene and the possible dissolution of the council.

It could also result in December’s R473m tranche being withheld, he warned...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest