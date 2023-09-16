×

Your Weekend

Mixed feelings over proposed changes to Marriage Bill

By Tokologo Lekoma, Owethu Mabaso and Hlumani Mcuba - 16 September 2023

Whether it’s a case of “I do” or don’t agree with the proposed changes to the Marriage Bill draft, Gqeberha residents had mixed opinions on the matter of titles in marriage.

A Weekend Post team asked shoppers at Greenacres Shopping Centre about their views if the proposal to change the terms husband and wife to reflect as spouses mattered to them, and  some were opposed, others supported it and many were not even aware of it...

