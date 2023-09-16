Jeffreys Bay contractor accused of fraud receives bail
A Jeffreys Bay contractor who was arrested for allegedly leaving a handful of clients with botched or unfinished work was granted bail of R7,000 in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Friday.
Juan Roux, 33, is facing five charges of fraud and briefly appeared in the dock after he was arrested on Thursday. ..
