Guilty verdict brings relief to Garrison Snayers’ family, e-hailing drivers
Hailing the conviction of the man who murdered an e-hailing driver as a victory for the industry, e-hailers wearing T-shirts sporting Garrison Snayers’ face stood in unison with his grieving family.
The resounding message was that the guilty verdict should send a strong warning to others who perpetuate crimes against e-hailing drivers...
