Grieving father took last breath surrounded by Reeva’s photos
Hundreds of people send condolences after Barry Steenkamp dies peacefully at home in Gqeberha
Barry Steenkamp was never able to get over his daughter’s murder, but when he died peacefully in his Gqeberha home on Thursday evening, Reeva’s photographs surrounded him.
The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, set up in the slain model’s name, and to assist victims of gender-based violence, said in a statement that the family found solace in knowing that Steenkamp was now with his beloved Reeva...
