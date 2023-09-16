Gqeberha’s Anriette Schoeman makes it two for two at Merrell Tsitsikamma
A slow puncture halfway through the Merrell Tsitsikamma 60km MTB Cycle Race was not enough to put the skids on another sensational victory for Gqeberha Olympic cyclist Anriette Schoeman.
The win saw the powerful pint-sized athlete successfully defend the title she won in 2022 in scintillating fashion, after breaking the tape in 2:24.27. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.