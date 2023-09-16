×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Gqeberha’s Anriette Schoeman makes it two for two at Merrell Tsitsikamma

Premium
16 September 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A slow puncture halfway through the Merrell Tsitsikamma 60km MTB Cycle Race was not enough to put the skids on another sensational victory for Gqeberha Olympic cyclist Anriette Schoeman.

The win saw the powerful pint-sized athlete successfully defend the title she won in 2022 in scintillating fashion, after breaking the tape in 2:24.27. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest