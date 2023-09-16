Deputy minister in awe of Motherwell school’s greening efforts at Arbor Month celebration
In celebration of Arbor Month, thedeputy minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Makhotso Sotyu, kicked off the process of regreening Nelson Mandela Bay at Elufefeni Primary School on Friday.
Among the dignitaries who attended the celebration were Bhisho legislature speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk and MPL Tony Duba, who all assisted in planting cabbages and indigenous yellowwood trees at the Motherwell school. ..
