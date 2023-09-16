×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Deputy minister in awe of Motherwell school’s greening efforts at Arbor Month celebration

16 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

In celebration of Arbor Month, thedeputy minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, Makhotso Sotyu, kicked off the process of regreening Nelson Mandela Bay at Elufefeni Primary School on Friday.

Among the dignitaries who attended the celebration were Bhisho legislature speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk and MPL Tony Duba, who all assisted in planting cabbages and indigenous yellowwood trees at the Motherwell school. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest