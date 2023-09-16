Party members marched with signs sayng “Marriage is between and man and a woman” and “Marriage was created by God the Almighty”.
ACDP marches in protest against draft marriage bill
Party objects to all forms of union falling under single piece of legislation
Image: WERNER HILLS
The ACDP in Gqeberha joined a nationwide protest on Friday to voice their opposition to what the party has characterised as “a significant overreach” as parliament prepares to hear the first round of inputs to the new draft marriage bill.
Party activists, dressed in turquoise marched to the home affairs office in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
ACDP provincial leader Lance Grootboom handed over a memorandum airing their grievances about what has been dubbed the single marriage bill.
The proposed law will recognise all types of intimate relations regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or cultural practices.
Marriage regulations in the country are presently governed by the following statutes:
The bill seeks to consolidate all existing legislation under one legal framework.
Speaking ahead of the march, provincial deputy chair Alain Walljee said: “This is a step too far on the assault on religious rights.
“They say it is still a draft bill that is open for comments, but everyone knows it will become law regardless of inputs.
“They have to know that the religious community is not happy with this.”
Party provincial chair Mariane Lotter said the bill was the latest iteration of attacks on the family unit.
“This is part of the agenda to do away with the family nucleus,” Lotter said.
“Say what you want, but you need a mum and dad.
“And we need oumas [grandmothers] and oupas [grandfathers]. That is what makes the family strong,” she said.
Party members marched with signs sayng “Marriage is between and man and a woman” and “Marriage was created by God the Almighty”.
They marched from Perkins Street, North End, to the home affairs office in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
The memorandum was received by home affairs acting office manager Luyanda Mzalisi.
Grootboom said the party opposed the bill because it was trying to redefine what marriage was.
“Government, politicians and humans did not create marriage.
“It is an institution created and designed by God.
“Why did he create it?
“For this reason, ‘He said a man shall leave his father’s house and will be united to a woman and they will become one flesh and be able to produce after their own kind’,” he said, quoting the Bible.
“We are saying why do you want to join the three,” Grootboom said.
“Why do you want to change the common law definition that says a man and a woman while the two other acts make provisions for other marriages and we are fine with that,” Grootboom said.
He said the draft laws would make it possible for people with religious persuasions to be criminally charged.
“Keep the law as it is.
“There are laws that benefit the LGBTI+ community.
“Under this law, religious people who do not want to officiate other marriages can be criminally charged,” he said.
“There are other laws, use them.
“We will become the first country in the world that puts all the marriages in one definition,” he said.
In August, the home affairs department invited the public to comment on the draft bill.
It will now head to the home affairs committee in parliament where public inputs will be considered.
Eastern Cape lawyer Wesley Hayes said the bill was not intended to change anything of existing laws
“It is just codifying all the different types of marriages under one umbrella,” Hayes said.
“I do not understand what the ACDP is fighting about, but it only seems to be prejudices against gay marriages.
“Do they have a problem with Muslim marriages falling under the bill?
“They cannot because it’s between a man and a woman, same with customary union as long as it applies between a man and a woman.
“This seems to be about not wanting gay people to marry in church, which they do not have to,” Hayes said.
