Plett Art Fest returns for 10th year

Plett has its own character when it comes to Garden Route towns.
Words such as hip and happening, cheerful and diverse come to mind.
It’s the one town where residents really do rally together whether it be in the form of a protest against a visiting circus or a gathering on the beach to release penguins into the wild — or they simply come out to enjoy life.
The Plett Art Fest is back for the 10th year with a full programme offering something to tickle every fancy from music to dance, art and performances.
“The diversity of Plett culture is centre stage during the Plett Arts Festival,” said festival director and Plett Tourism general operations manager Cindy Wilson-Trollip.
“We appeal to audiences to support all the shows — these are dedicated performers who may just touch your life in unexpected ways,” she said.
Plett Tourism CEO Patty Butterworth said: “Plett’s scenic beauty inspires artists of every form.
“We are so excited to bring people together through our Plett Arts Festival and we encourage residents and businesses to support the festival and help build a sense of community.
“This year’s ‘Connect’ theme shows off Plett as a place to connect in nature, to connect with the art world and to connect with each other.”
This year’s Plett ARTS Festival will have a fresh focus on outdoor experiences and art — and the town will be buzzing from September 29 until October 8.
As the theme suggests, the festival is a time to “connect with nature, connect with the elements, connect with the artists and performers, and connect with each other.
“Spring is sprung and, as the days lengthen, it’s time to shake off the winter months and enjoy SA’s favourite playground: legendary hospitality, outdoor adventures, beautiful beaches and, for ten days, a firm focus on arts, music, food, and drama to delight and entertain,” Butterworth said.
Wilson-Trollip is pleased with the theme and nature-focused approach: “This year, once again, that Plett feeling is stirred by the focus of the festival on art in nature with many performances set with Plett mountains, seascapes, forests and rivers as backdrops.
“Over its 10-year run, the Plett Arts Festival has become known for bringing to life art-in-nature pop-ups and concerts, land art concepts, and a variety of other much-loved events such as Plett Food and Film and the Plett Arts Twilight Meander which continue to draw interested visitors year upon year.
Festival organisers have recognised the attraction of small, boutique-style events that favour the fantastical and whimsical — pushing the boundaries of what is expected and ordinary — and feasting the senses in a natural environment that would delight even the most seasoned traveller.
The festival begins on Friday, September 29 with the twilight meander, a celebratory opening to the festivities and the arts culture held in Plett’s Main Street.
From the Dolphin Circle to the whale wire sculpture, galleries, pop-ups, restaurant spaces and sidewalks come alive for the meander.
This is a special event because how many towns close their main road so that it becomes a place to socialise, wander and just have fun.
Visitors are encouraged to browse galleries and exhibitions, stop for a coffee or dinner at any of Plett’s Main Street eateries and enjoy the spring air.
This year’s delicious film and compelling food pairing will provide more laughter and flavour at Plett Food & Film. An absolute treat for the senses, the festival will be presenting the Academy Award-winning film Cinema Paradiso, paired with an alfresco Italian feast and unforgettable movie and musical magic, featuring baritone Mike Bayibhile, recently returned from his run at the Berlin Opera Academy.
This 1988 film — set in a small Sicilian town — was a box office and critical success and is sure to garner much interest in Plett.
New to the programme is the African Wave Arts Festival presented by Tshisa Talent producer, Mnce Ncedani.
Wilson-Trollip explains that he will be bringing together a line-up of talent and musicians, “the calibre of which is rarely seen in one place on a single day”.
The popular Plett Arts Festival Spark Land Art Route returns this year with fresh natural artworks ready to be appreciated before being swept away by the winds and tide.
Land art is created using materials from the natural environment and pieces on display last only as long as nature (the tide, the winds, the waves) allows — a transient beauty as perfectly fleeting as a spring breeze.
The planned route includes Piesang River mouth, Central Beach, Hobie Beach, Wedge Beach, Lookout Beach and Lookout peninsula, and extends this year to forest and fynbos-scapes.
Take a tip from Butterworth: “My favourite event has traditionally been the twilight meander,” she said adding that she is also excited about this year’s Plett Food & Film event.
“New to the festival is the ‘African Waves’ which happens on closing night. The event features the talented Hassan’adas and Buddy Wells and this is sure to be a spectacular evening with traditional Khoisan riel dance and Ancient Voices,” Butterworth said.
The full programme has just been released and you can find it on www.plettartsfestival.co.za.
Plett Art Fest returns for 10th year
Visitors have chance to 'connect' with music, film and dance
Image: supplied
