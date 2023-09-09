×

Uncomfortable time for alibi witness in murder case

09 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An alibi witness was put on the spot on Friday when he struggled to explain discrepancies between his evidence and that of the accused.

Ryan Wentzel appeared flustered in the dock at the Gqeberha high court while under cross-examination by state advocate Rafiq Ahmed, seemingly unable to explain why crucial dates differed in his evidence compared with that of murder accused Riaan Baartman...

