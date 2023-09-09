×

Your Weekend

Restraint order against Ah Shene’s assets rescinded

09 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Gqeberha businessman Shaun Ah Shene has emerged victorious after the city’s high court this week granted an application to have a restraint order against his assets rescinded.

No stranger to run-ins with the law, Ah Shene was previously arrested in connection with numerous allegations ranging from murder to perlemoen poaching, but has never been convicted of a crime. ..

