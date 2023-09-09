Restraint order against Ah Shene’s assets rescinded
Gqeberha businessman Shaun Ah Shene has emerged victorious after the city’s high court this week granted an application to have a restraint order against his assets rescinded.
No stranger to run-ins with the law, Ah Shene was previously arrested in connection with numerous allegations ranging from murder to perlemoen poaching, but has never been convicted of a crime. ..
