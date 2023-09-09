Nelson Mandela Bay artists ready to showcase talents at New Brighton festival
The Mamela Arts Festival is back to enthral Nelson Mandela Bay arts lovers with a host of local talent taking centre stage in celebration of its 15th anniversary on Saturday.
The festivities, scheduled to take place at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton from 6pm, will see some of the Bay’s best musicians, poets, dancers and comedians put their best foot forward on the platform aimed at showcasing local talent...
