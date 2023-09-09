Implementation of Employment Equity Act must be fair
The Employment Equity Act has been a bone of contention in Nelson Mandela Bay for the last eight years as coloured staff of the municipality, and subsequently politicians, argued that the implementation of the act was inherently unfair towards coloured people.
At the heart of their argument was that using the provincial and national racial demographics to determine job equity targets in the Bay places coloured people at a disadvantage because there is a larger grouping of coloureds in the Bay compared to the rest of the province...
