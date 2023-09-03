Unique experiences offered at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve
Punted as an experience unlike any other, the Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, nestled among ancient milkwood trees and rolling fynbos hills, offers unique guided experiences coupled with tantalising dining and wine offerings.
From luxury accommodation with sprawling views over Walker Bay, to extraordinary safaris including getting up close and personal to the Marine big five and one-of-a-kind floral safaris, the Grootbos promises many once-in-a-lifetime experiences. ..
