×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New vision for Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

03 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Theatre lovers from all walks of life are in for a treat with a retro 1970s-inspired rendition of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Little Theatre.

Punted as an enchanting experience which promises a groovy infusion of 70s and 80s influences into the timeless classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream promises to entertain audiences young and old...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest