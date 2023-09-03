Moravian choir festival returns for 45th anniversary celebration
The Moravian Choir Union of South Africa (MOCUSA) held its first choir festival in 1978 in the Selley Hall in the old Feather Market complex.
And after seven months of rehearsals, close to 150 choristers from as far afield as Johannesburg will return to the Feather Market Centre this month to celebrate the 45th choir festival...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.