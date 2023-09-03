Love is in the air at wedding venue’s new bridal boudoir and forest garden

Popular Nelson Mandela Bay wedding venue, The Plantation, launched its innovative new bridal dressing room at a glittering cocktail event last week.
The multi-award-winning venue has always been at the forefront of international wedding trends and its latest innovation is a French-inspired ladies’ boudoir (dressing room) and forest garden.
This allows brides to spend their wedding day in a fun and luxurious environment while capturing the moment forever with picture-perfect photographs.
Co-Owner of The Plantation, Sarah Dirsuwei said: “We have designed SA’s most Instagrammable bridal dressing room.
“With a romantic French inspiration, the room has been crafted to make our brides shine in photographs.
“The colour scheme is monochromatic neutral with the soft décor touches being provided by each bride — her dress, her bridesmaids dresses and her floral bouquets become part of the room décor.
“Every item in the room has been carefully thought out, to make the perfect backdrop for the bride and bridesmaids to look amazing in both professional and casual photographs.”
There is a large white cheval mirror, a French love seat, a luxurious round ottoman, a champagne bar, as well as practical (and pretty) details such as a hairdressing and makeup station and lockers to keep the bridesmaids’ luggage out of sight in photographs.
According to Dirsuwei, “the pièce de résistance” is the forest garden that connects the bridal boudoir to The Plantation’s honeymoon suite.
“My favourite part of our new bridal space is the romantic double swing and bohemian hammock hanging from the trees in the magical indigenous forest surrounding The Plantation.
“I also love the over-sized clock that doubles up as a mirror — so that our Plantation brides will always be on time for their wedding ceremonies.”
The room was launched with a collaboration styled photo-shoot to showcase the trio of bridal rooms on offer at The Plantation, including the new Bridal Boudoir, the luxurious honeymoon suite as well as a groom’s dressing room.
The theme was hot pink, which was accented in the bridesmaids’ dresses, groomsmen’s accessories, bright floral bouquets and carried through to The Plantation’s ballroom for the launch event, complete with pink French canapés, cocktails, champagne and mood lighting.
“Nelson Mandela Bay is home to some of the finest wedding service providers in the world,” Dirsuwei said.
“We partnered with a talented team of local wedding vendors to create photographs and videos that showcase what we are able to collectively offer brides and grooms in terms of making magical, modern wedding moments and capturing them forever.
“The photos and videos are currently doing the rounds on social media and are a shining testament to the quality wedding services that Gqeberha has to offer, [search the hashtag #plantationperfect to have a look].”
The collaboration team included:
Chocolates for Breakfast (Heather Compton) designed a whimsical wedding dress and fabulous “shades of pink” bridesmaids’ dresses and dressing gowns.
Floral Creations (Lynley Cusens) created stunning pink bouquets for the bride and bridesmaids, buttoniers for the men and gorgeous floral detail on the forest swing.
Heinz in Style (Heinrich Schmidt) styled the groom and groomsmen in fine suits and accessories.
Passion Hair and Beauty (Orette Moodaley) styled the bride’s and bridesmaids’ hair.
Kayleigh Stopforth Make Up Artist provided professional makeup for the bride and bridesmaids.
Technique Studio Photography (Monique & Peter Bosman) captured every aspect of the Bridal Boudoir and gorgeous models in photographs and video.
For further information contact Sarah Dirsuwei at 084-619-2695/041-366-1591 or email: sarah@theplantation.co.za.
