Calata family forges ahead with pursuit of justice
Class-action lawsuit against state in pipeline on behalf of loved ones of ‘Cradock Four’, other apartheid victims
The families of the slain anti-apartheid activists known as the Cradock Four are forging ahead with a class-action lawsuit to sue the state for delaying the prosecution of those responsible for their deaths.
The four — Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli — were on their way back to Cradock from the then Port Elizabeth in June 1985 when they were abducted at a roadblock by members of the Security Branch and Vlakplaas death squad. ..
