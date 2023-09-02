Two gunned down by robbers at frail care centre
Two gunned down by robbers at frail care centre
A day after a Gqeberha man told his only son that it was a privilege to grow old, the 18-year-old matric pupil received a call that his beloved father, a former policeman, had been shot in the head.
Blood-stained floors, walls riddled with bullet holes and shards of glass from windows shattered by the gunfire painted a frightening picture of what unfolded at a Bluewater Bay frail care centre during the early hours of Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.