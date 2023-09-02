×

Your Weekend

Two gunned down by robbers at frail care centre

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 02 September 2023

A day after a Gqeberha man told his only son that it was a privilege to grow old, the 18-year-old matric pupil received a call that his beloved father, a former policeman, had been shot in the head.

Blood-stained floors, walls riddled with bullet holes and shards of glass from windows shattered by the gunfire painted a frightening picture of what unfolded at a Bluewater Bay frail care centre during the early hours of Friday...

Latest