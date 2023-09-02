Maguga uses music knowledge to uplift other artists
While Nelson Mandela Bay music lovers are accustomed to the soothing sounds of singer Vuyiseka Maguga, her dedication to uplifting the arts is being recognised nationally with her addition to Sunday World’s Heroic Women 2023 list.
The 37-year-old songbird from Kwazakhele, also known as LoveChild, boasts numerous accolades and added another feather to her cap on August 27 for her role as a woman in the development of arts and culture in her community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.