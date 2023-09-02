×

Your Weekend

Maguga uses music knowledge to uplift other artists

Premium
02 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

While Nelson Mandela Bay music lovers are accustomed to the soothing sounds of singer Vuyiseka Maguga, her dedication to uplifting the arts is being recognised nationally with her addition to Sunday World’s Heroic Women 2023 list.

The 37-year-old songbird from Kwazakhele, also known as LoveChild, boasts numerous accolades and added another feather to her cap on August 27 for her role as a woman in the development of arts and culture in her community...

