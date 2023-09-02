×

Anglo donates surveillance plane to Addo to tackle poaching

Aircraft have already successfully cut down number of cases in Kruger Park

By Guy Rogers - 02 September 2023

Poachers beware!

Blue chip technology and a generous donation from Anglo American have combined to give the Addo Elephant National Park a proudly SA eye in the sky to bolster anti-poaching efforts...

Would you like to comment on this article?
