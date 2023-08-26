×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Vehicle manufacturers meet to discuss emission reduction

26 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Relying solely on a single technology could lead to the correct solution, but it might not align with the desired time frame to cut emissions by 45% by 2030.

This was one of the messages at the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) thought leadership round-table discussion...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest