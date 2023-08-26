×

Your Weekend

From township butchery to Bay eatery, owner serves up unique experience

26 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

From humble beginnings selling fruit at a train station in Gauteng to running one of the Bay’s most popular township butcheries, Edward Ngcwabe has made a daring move to Richmond Hill with his new eatery.

And food lovers across the city are in for a mouthwatering treat...

