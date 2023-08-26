‘Fawlty Towers’ play hits Plett stage
A play based on the British television classic, Fawlty Towers, will be hitting the Garden Route theatre scene next month.
It is brought to Plettenberg Bay by the Bitou Amatuer Theatrical Society (BATS), and all proceeds go to the town’s Animal Welfare Society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.