×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Bay’s Razell Mohamed on a quest to make history

Kariega schoolteacher confident of victory against IBF heavyweight champion Lani Daniels

Premium
26 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

All eyes are on Nelson Mandela Bay woman boxer Razell Mohamed, who is on a quest to make history this weekend.

Mohamed is fighting IBF heavyweight champion Lani Daniels at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest