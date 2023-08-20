Lawyers explain why criminals with ‘life’ sentences are being released
Focus is on ‘correction’ of behaviour rather than on justice
In recent months, many prisoners who were once considered to be a danger to society have walked out of prison to continue with their lives — begging the question, is “life” really for life?
Last month, news of the release of Frans du Toit, 55, and Theuns Kruger, 48, from detention grabbed headlines when the men were released after spending 28 years behind bars for the rape, kidnapping and attempted murder of Alison Botha in the 1990s. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.