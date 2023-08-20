×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Fun is all around us if we only choose to look for it

Inspiring events abound in the Garden Route

Premium
20 August 2023

Fun defined as enjoyment, amusement, or lighthearted pleasure is something I am convinced most of us don’t have enough of.

Life becomes all very serious without us even realising it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe

Latest