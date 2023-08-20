Astroturfs, play parks being created to boost sport, fight crime
Six artificial fields being installed in townships, and dump sites are being rehabilitated
The construction of six Astroturf fields in townships and the rehabilitation of illegal dump sites to play parks are part of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s plan to develop young sports stars and keep children off the streets.
The first rehabilitated illegal dumping site in Motherwell, now called the Mgwenyana Park, was handed over to the community on July 6...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.