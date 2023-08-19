×

Your Weekend

VIDEO | ‘Suicide’ victim’s boyfriend accused of killing her

Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young Algoa Park mom’s family two years after she was found hanged

By Brandon Nel and Annelisa Swana - 19 August 2023

For two years, a grieving Nelson Mandela Bay mother was led to believe her daughter had taken her own life, leaving behind her one-year-old child for the family to take care of.

But on Women’s Day, the police finally made a breakthrough in the 2021 case...

