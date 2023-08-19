VIDEO | ‘Suicide’ victim’s boyfriend accused of killing her
Breakthrough in case brings comfort to young Algoa Park mom’s family two years after she was found hanged
For two years, a grieving Nelson Mandela Bay mother was led to believe her daughter had taken her own life, leaving behind her one-year-old child for the family to take care of.
But on Women’s Day, the police finally made a breakthrough in the 2021 case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.