Your Weekend

Steenkamps to observe Reeva’s 40th birthday at home

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 19 August 2023

Every year since her Valentine’s Day murder, the family of Nelson Mandela Bay model Reeva Steenkamp have celebrated her birthday at the beach.

This year — on what would have been her milestone 40th birthday on Saturday — her friends and family have opted to pay tribute to Reeva with an intimate gathering at the Steenkamp home...

Latest