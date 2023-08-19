Steenkamps to observe Reeva’s 40th birthday at home
Every year since her Valentine’s Day murder, the family of Nelson Mandela Bay model Reeva Steenkamp have celebrated her birthday at the beach.
This year — on what would have been her milestone 40th birthday on Saturday — her friends and family have opted to pay tribute to Reeva with an intimate gathering at the Steenkamp home...
