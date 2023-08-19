Eastern Cape reserves running at a loss
With provincial government game parks running at a loss of R89m, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency has come under fire for failing to manage its tourism destinations as well as marketing the province as a holiday destination of choice.
The loss was revealed by finance, economic development and environmental affairs MEC Mlungisi Mvoko in response to questions posed by the DA in the legislature...
