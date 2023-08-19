×

Your Weekend

Candy’s celebrates Women’s Month ... with a stud show

By Brandon Nel - 19 August 2023

Whether it is a chiselled chest or “dad bod” that does it for you, they will all be oiled-up and on show at Candy’s Revue Bar for the women of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The group of half-naked men will strut their stuff on the stage from September 1, stripping down to celebrate Women’s Month...

