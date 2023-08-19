Candy’s celebrates Women’s Month ... with a stud show
Whether it is a chiselled chest or “dad bod” that does it for you, they will all be oiled-up and on show at Candy’s Revue Bar for the women of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The group of half-naked men will strut their stuff on the stage from September 1, stripping down to celebrate Women’s Month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.