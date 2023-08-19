×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

‘All Marolien wanted to do was laugh, love and fix people’

Hundreds of mourners honour slain Bay physiotherapist at memorial service

Premium
19 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

She lived her life to the fullest and touched the hearts of many.

This is the legacy left by Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt, who was murdered on Women’s Day, two weeks after celebrating her 40th birthday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe

Latest