Women making strides in leadership, says health boss
Wagner balances high-pressure career with being a mom to twins
In an effort to advance women in the public health sector and help alleviate the pressures they face both professionally and personally, Eastern Cape health department boss Rolene Wagner says she is focused on creating an environment conducive for women to thrive.
Wagner was inspired to study medicine by her high school teacher when she could not make a choice between studying engineering and law...
