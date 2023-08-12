×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Women making strides in leadership, says health boss

Wagner balances high-pressure career with being a mom to twins

Premium
12 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

In an effort to advance women in the public health sector and help alleviate the pressures they face both professionally and personally, Eastern Cape health department boss Rolene Wagner says she is focused on creating an environment conducive for women to thrive.

Wagner was inspired to study medicine by her high school teacher when she could not make a choice between studying engineering and law...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest