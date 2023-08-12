‘She fought like hell’
Slain physiotherapist’s mom talks about trauma of finding out about daughter’s murder
Wilderness physiotherapist Sineke Schmidt was up early preparing for a full programme of Women’s Day activities with her friends when she got a devastating phone call — her daughter, Marolien, had been murdered in her home in Gqeberha.
Sineke said it was one of the most traumatic moments of her life, knowing that her daughter had been killed, two weeks after her 40th birthday...
