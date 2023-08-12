×

Zwide boxing champ Lusizi aiming for 2024 Olympics

12 August 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Zwide boxer Lubabalo Lusizi is a step closer to reaching his goal of competing in the 2024 Olympics.

This comes after the 21-year-old junior-flyweight champion returned with a gold medal from the African AFBC Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships, in Yaounde, Cameroon...

Latest