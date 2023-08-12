Robotics, coding open up brave new world for children

Critical thinking and problem solving are two key lessons pupils can acquire by immersing themselves in the world of robotics and coding, says Kingswood College Junior School headmaster James Hough.
Hough shared these thoughts after the Makhanda school hosted the inaugural Eastern Cape leg of the World Robotics Olympiad Explorer Prime event last weekend.
At the event, 17 teams from, Knysna, Gqeberha and Makhanda did battle for provincial bragging rights and the chance to be selected to compete at the SA Explorer national championship next month.
Teams were tasked with building and programming their robots, made of LEGO blocks, after which the creations had to complete a set of tasks in two hours, with points being awarded for each task.
After various provincial events are held across the country, the highest point scorers are put on a national rankings list.
The top performers at the nationals will represent Team SA at the world championships, to be held in Panama in November.
Hough, who is in charge of the school’s coding and robotics programme, said it was introduced to WRO-SA when the World Robotics Olympiad and Care for Education hosted an introductory competition for various schools in the area last year.
After successfully hosting that event, Hough said the school was offered the chance to host the official provincial event this year.
“Three member teams were each given the same challenge, to build and program a robot made out of LEGO blocks, which then had to follow commands to complete various challenges.
“The theme of this year was around water safety and water recycling, so their challenge was to get their robot to solve various challenges, and they would be awarded points for each task completed,” Hough said.
Though the teams were able before the event to practise their strategies and techniques, on competition day each team had to start their coding from scratch.
“They receive the challenge before the competition to be able to understand what it is about and they also gain access to the competition mat to practise beforehand.
“On the day they arrive, their computer screens must be clear and the programming of their robots needs to be completely clean — they cannot start the competition on any previously coded information.
“Teams then choose if they are participating in either practice or marked rounds.
“So teams can essentially come out and practise on the mats, after which they can go back, make changes and then retest, but they only have four opportunities in which to be marked,” Hough said.
Asked about the importance of robotics and coding as a subject for the future, Hough said: “I think coding and robotics is part of our future, so to learn those skills at an early age is definitely going or be beneficial, not only from a robotics points of view — it helps with problem solving, sequential thinking and it is just a wonderful life skill to learn.
“One of the other major things is that it teaches children through trial and error, no-one gets the solution immediately.
“They try to solve it, realise it doesn’t then work to how they expected, and they then have to go back redesign or resolve it and then come back and retest, which is a great life skill to learn,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Robotics, coding open up brave new world for children
Recent Olympiad at Kingswood College Junior School shows how youngsters are embracing these skills of the future
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Critical thinking and problem solving are two key lessons pupils can acquire by immersing themselves in the world of robotics and coding, says Kingswood College Junior School headmaster James Hough.
Hough shared these thoughts after the Makhanda school hosted the inaugural Eastern Cape leg of the World Robotics Olympiad Explorer Prime event last weekend.
At the event, 17 teams from, Knysna, Gqeberha and Makhanda did battle for provincial bragging rights and the chance to be selected to compete at the SA Explorer national championship next month.
Teams were tasked with building and programming their robots, made of LEGO blocks, after which the creations had to complete a set of tasks in two hours, with points being awarded for each task.
After various provincial events are held across the country, the highest point scorers are put on a national rankings list.
The top performers at the nationals will represent Team SA at the world championships, to be held in Panama in November.
Hough, who is in charge of the school’s coding and robotics programme, said it was introduced to WRO-SA when the World Robotics Olympiad and Care for Education hosted an introductory competition for various schools in the area last year.
After successfully hosting that event, Hough said the school was offered the chance to host the official provincial event this year.
“Three member teams were each given the same challenge, to build and program a robot made out of LEGO blocks, which then had to follow commands to complete various challenges.
“The theme of this year was around water safety and water recycling, so their challenge was to get their robot to solve various challenges, and they would be awarded points for each task completed,” Hough said.
Though the teams were able before the event to practise their strategies and techniques, on competition day each team had to start their coding from scratch.
“They receive the challenge before the competition to be able to understand what it is about and they also gain access to the competition mat to practise beforehand.
“On the day they arrive, their computer screens must be clear and the programming of their robots needs to be completely clean — they cannot start the competition on any previously coded information.
“Teams then choose if they are participating in either practice or marked rounds.
“So teams can essentially come out and practise on the mats, after which they can go back, make changes and then retest, but they only have four opportunities in which to be marked,” Hough said.
Asked about the importance of robotics and coding as a subject for the future, Hough said: “I think coding and robotics is part of our future, so to learn those skills at an early age is definitely going or be beneficial, not only from a robotics points of view — it helps with problem solving, sequential thinking and it is just a wonderful life skill to learn.
“One of the other major things is that it teaches children through trial and error, no-one gets the solution immediately.
“They try to solve it, realise it doesn’t then work to how they expected, and they then have to go back redesign or resolve it and then come back and retest, which is a great life skill to learn,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend