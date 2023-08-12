×

Your Weekend

Metro bosses trying to convince Godongwana to release grant funding

Finance minister unhappy with Qaba’s appointment to MBDA

By Nomazima Nkosi - 12 August 2023

The bosses at City Hall will try for a second time to convince finance minister Enoch Godongwana to release close to R800m in conditional grant funding meant for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. 

This comes as  Godongwana gave a series of conditions to the Bay council that it has to comply with before the money — meant for infrastructure development projects around the city as well as subsidies for the indigent — will be released by the National Treasury. ..

