Metro bosses trying to convince Godongwana to release grant funding
Finance minister unhappy with Qaba’s appointment to MBDA
The bosses at City Hall will try for a second time to convince finance minister Enoch Godongwana to release close to R800m in conditional grant funding meant for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
This comes as Godongwana gave a series of conditions to the Bay council that it has to comply with before the money — meant for infrastructure development projects around the city as well as subsidies for the indigent — will be released by the National Treasury. ..
