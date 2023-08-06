×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Who said monkeys can’t own land?

Animal sanctuary launches campaign to help residents secure future

Premium
By Elaine King - 06 August 2023

Monkeyland in Plettenberg Bay, operating as the world’s first free-roaming multi-species primate sanctuary, has embarked on an ingenious project to transfer ownership of its property in the Crags to the hundreds of monkeys, lemurs, gibbons in its care.

Not surprisingly this is a world first because although animals have rights in many countries and are protected, nowhere are they able to own the land on which they live...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa

Latest