Taxi strike chaos in Knysna after shots fired at vehicle
After minibus taxi drivers withdrew their services on Thursday evening, chaos erupted in Knysna on Friday, with a vehicle shot at for transporting commuters to work.
The taxi strike entered its second day in the Western Cape on Friday, with a bus driver shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha during the morning commute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.