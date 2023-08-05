×

Taxi strike chaos in Knysna after shots fired at vehicle

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 August 2023

After minibus taxi drivers withdrew their services on Thursday evening, chaos erupted in Knysna on Friday, with a vehicle shot at for transporting commuters to work. 

The taxi strike entered its second day in the Western Cape on Friday, with a bus driver shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha during the morning commute...

