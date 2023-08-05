Show off that ‘beer boep’ at the Bathurst Country Affair

Pineapple throwing, beer boep competitions and much more can be expected at the 10th annual Bathurst Country Affair later in August.
The fun-filled event will take place from Friday August 11 to Sunday August 13.
From upmarket, hand-picked exhibitors, to craft beer and wine tastings as well as several hilarious shows and live music, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy, young and old.
The quaint village of Bathurst, just outside Port Alfred, relies almost completely on tourism during the slow winter months — so organisers are hoping this one will be for the books.
Events to look forward to on the Friday afternoon include karaoke, live music at the famous Pig & Whistle Inn, and a comedy night with dinner at the Ploughman Pub.
Activities start early on the Saturday with a market, a pigeon race, sport on the big screen, a free wine and beer tasting, tractor rides, kiddies’ entertainment, a beer boep and brawn competition, pineapple throwing and more.
On the Sunday, highlights include an opportunity to meet the alpacas, a traditional Sunday braai or roast, and winding down ahead of the busy week with some blues tunes.
How does it work?
Buy your own “passport” for R200 which gives you the chance to sample four tasting dishes from different eateries around Bathurst. This is valid for the weekend, while stocks last.
Passports are available at the Pig & Whistle Inn.
Visit www.thebca.co.za for more information and updates.
